Koni de Winter is set to become an AC Milan player within the next few hours, as the clubs have reached an agreement over his transfer from Genoa.

The young defender was developed by Juventus, where he featured prominently in their Next Gen team before leaving to join Genoa in 2023.

Development and Juventus’ Interest

During his two seasons at Genoa, de Winter has grown into one of the key figures in their squad, catching the attention of AC Milan’s manager, Max Allegri, who is eager to work with the promising player. Allegri had previously allowed de Winter to train with Juventus’ first team and has closely followed his progress since his move to Genoa.

Juventus recognised de Winter’s potential early on and understood that Genoa was not intended to be his final destination. Consequently, when he departed, the Bianconeri negotiated a sell-on clause as part of the transfer agreement.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Financial Benefits and Future Prospects

This clause is now in effect, and as de Winter finalises his move to AC Milan, Tuttojuve reports that Juventus stands to receive up to 4 million euros from the deal. The club will be hoping for a smooth conclusion to the ongoing negotiations to ensure the transfer proceeds without complications.

De Winter has long been considered one of Juventus’ finest exports, and it is encouraging that the club will benefit financially from his future success. His move to AC Milan represents a significant step forward in his career and offers him the opportunity to develop further under the guidance of a top-level coach.

For Juventus, the transfer not only reflects positively on their youth development system but also provides valuable resources that can be reinvested into nurturing the next generation of talent. The club will undoubtedly be watching with interest as de Winter embarks on this new chapter in his professional journey.