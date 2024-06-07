Juventus is closing in on signing Riccardo Calafiori and Teun Koopmeiners from Bologna and Atalanta, respectively.

Both stars are keen to wear the famous black and white shirts, making it easier for Juve to agree on personal terms.

The men in black and white have reportedly been busy behind the scenes working on signing both players.

They are expected to announce Thiago Motta as their latest manager next week, and he will be supported by some of the best talents available on the market.

Motta had Calafiori in his Bologna squad, and the defender wants a reunion with him at Juventus.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve has reached an agreement with Calafiori over personal terms that would see him earn 2-2.5 million euros per season net at the Allianz Stadium.

Koopmeiners has also reached an agreement on personal terms with the Old Lady. When he signs his contract as a Juve player, the Dutchman is expected to earn around 4 million euros net per season.

Koopmeiners and Calafiori were two of the best performers in Serie A last season, and we expect them to do well in our books if we add them to it.

It is great to hear that we have reached agreements on personal terms and we now have to focus on agreeing with their respective clubs.