Thiago Motta was sacked by Juventus in March, but despite his departure, he remains under contract with the club until he secures a new managerial position. The Bianconeri is still covering his salary as part of the agreement made when he joined Juve on a three-year deal.

Motta’s appointment was seen as a bold and progressive move by Juventus. He had impressed during his time at Bologna, guiding them to an unexpected Champions League qualification and earning plaudits as one of the brightest managerial prospects in European football. His tactical vision and calm presence on the touchline were considered major assets.

A Short-Lived Spell at Juventus

However, his stint in Turin did not unfold as many had hoped. Motta struggled to translate his previous success to the demands of managing one of Italy’s biggest clubs. Results were inconsistent, and questions were raised over the team’s identity and cohesion under his leadership. In the end, Juventus felt compelled to act, making the change in March.

Some will argue that he deserved more time, especially considering the transitional phase Juventus are going through. But at a club with high expectations and a demanding fanbase, immediate results are non-negotiable. The pressure to succeed at a top-tier club often leaves little room for long-term projects.

The Bianconeri closed the season with Igor Tudor at the helm, although his future at the club is also uncertain. Juventus may opt for another managerial change in the near future, depending on how plans develop during the summer.

Financial Relief in Sight

One major implication of Motta’s exit is financial. According to Il Bianconero, the former manager earns 5 million euros annually. Should he take a new job this summer, Juventus would save roughly 10 million euros over the remaining two years of his deal. There has been reported interest from both AC Milan and Atalanta, which could bring a resolution soon.

Motta is still considered a promising talent in management and is expected to return to a top-level bench sooner rather than later. His next opportunity could very well reaffirm his credentials and allow him to continue the upward trajectory many had forecast for him.