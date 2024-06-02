Juventus is not interested in paying off Max Allegri and has informed him that he was sacked for just cause.

The gaffer knew he would leave this summer, but his actions prompted the club to sack him for disciplinary reasons.

The men in black and white are eager to ensure they do not pay him any compensation, which would be a masterstroke.

By stopping his wages, the club has saved money that could be enough to help them appoint Thiago Motta as their new manager.

Il Bianconero has provided more details about how much Juventus will save by not paying off their former manager.

The report claims the Bianconeri stand to save between €15 million and €20 million.

This substantial saving will go a long way in helping the club’s bid to be financially sustainable.

Juve FC Says

Allegri did himself no good with his outburst after we won the Coppa Italia, and he embarrassed himself.

The club had to act, and saving as much as 20 million euros is a big deal for us as we struggle to meet our financial commitments.

However, our focus should be on naming a new manager and making some signings that will improve the group before next season starts.