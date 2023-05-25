How much will missing the Champions League cost Juventus this summer?

Juventus is on the verge of experiencing a significant setback as they are poised to miss out on securing a place in the prestigious Champions League for the first time in the past decade.

Throughout the current season, the Bianconeri have encountered difficulties both on and off the field. Despite managing to accumulate enough points to secure a spot in the top four, external factors will prevent them from participating in the Champions League in the upcoming campaign. This represents a substantial blow to the club, impacting their financial situation and more.

A report from La Gazzetta highlights that Max Allegri’s team stands to suffer a financial loss of 90 million euros by not being involved in the illustrious tournament. Their UEFA earnings will be significantly affected, and their partnerships may also result in reduced payments due to their absence from Europe’s premier club competition.

Juve FC Says

This minus ten-point sentence is a huge blow to us as a club, and we will suffer greatly from it.

As the club that pays one of the most significant wages in Italian football, we could be set to lose most of our key players so we can balance the books and add new men to the group when this campaign ends.

We are also looking forward to the punishment UEFA will hand the club when they finish their investigation next month.