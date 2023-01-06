How much will Salernitana pay for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia?

Juventus has just sent Hans Nicolussi Caviglia on loan with a buy option to Salernitana as he continues to develop his career.

The youngster has been one of the finest players groomed by the club and spent the first half of the season on loan at SudTirol.

As he shone there, Serie A clubs continued to target him, which saw Juve agree to send him on loan to Salernitana for the second half of the season.

The midfielder will now hope to shine in the top flight and a new report has delivered details about the move.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve will make 8m euros if the Salerno side decides to make his move permanent at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri also retain a buy-back clause in the transaction and they can bring him back to Turin for 10m euros.

Juve FC Says

Nicolussi Caviglia is a fine talent and it makes sense that we have retained a buy-back clause in the deal.

The midfielder will keep developing and if he reaches his full potential, we will sign him back cheaply, which is a solid piece of business.

We have more youngsters who have done well in our Next Gen team and now is probably a good time to start selling them.