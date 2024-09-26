Wojciech Szczęsny has agreed to come out of retirement to play for Barcelona, which could be good news for Juventus.

The Polish star retired just weeks ago after agreeing to a severance package with Juventus, intending to leave the game entirely.

Having been the club’s first-choice goalkeeper last season and performing well, helping them win the Coppa Italia, his decision came as a big surprise to fans.

However, Szczęsny had originally planned to retire next summer and felt that leaving now was a sensible decision.

Now, he is back and will play as Barcelona’s goalkeeper until the end of the season, with an opportunity to win another league title in Spain.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, this development is beneficial for Juventus, as Szczęsny will forfeit up to €2 million in compensation to the club.

This was part of the agreement when he terminated his contract with Juventus weeks ago, making the situation a win-win for all parties involved.

Juve FC Says

It is good to have Szczęsny back in the game because he was still a solid goalkeeper last season, and we could meet him in the latter stage of the Champions League.