Fans were not pleased with Max Allegri’s tenure, which featured a poor style of play and only one trophy won in his final game as their coach, after three seasons in charge.

Allegri earned around 9 million euros per year and failed to justify the high salary.

As one of the club’s top earners, Allegri strained Juventus’ finances. The club is now working hard to achieve financial sustainability while performing well on the pitch.

This is reflected in their offer to Thiago Motta, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb claiming the Bianconeri have placed him on a salary worth 3.5 million euros per season.

This is over 50% less than what Allegri earned, and Motta will aim to perform well and earn a new deal as soon as possible.