Kenan Yildiz is closing in on a new deal with Juventus and is set to inherit the club’s iconic number 10 shirt.

The Bianconeri regard him as their most prized young talent, and he is expected to play a significant role in Thiago Motta’s team this season.

The Turkish youngster is already among the highest-paid teenagers at the club, but Juventus plans to more than double his current salary as part of his new contract.

While much of the attention has been on his potential to wear the prestigious number 10 shirt, many are curious about how much he will earn when he commits his long-term future to the club.

Yildiz currently earns around €300,000 per season, but according to a report from Calciomercato, his new deal will see his salary rise to €1 million per season.

This figure represents his fixed salary, with additional bonuses expected to further boost his earnings each year.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of our biggest youngsters, and we are excited about the prospect of watching him play under Thiago Motta.

This new deal clearly shows confidence in his abilities, and we trust him to deliver in our new system.