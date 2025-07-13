Wolves midfielder Andre is the latest name to be linked with a potential move to Juventus, as the Bianconeri continue their push to bolster every area of their squad this summer.

Juventus overhauled their midfield last season, bringing in Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram. However, only Thuram impressed consistently, while Luiz is now expected to depart during this transfer window. Despite a mixed campaign, the club still places its trust in Koopmeiners for the upcoming season.

Andre Emerges as a Potential Replacement

As they prepare for Luiz’s likely exit, Juventus are actively scanning the market for a quality replacement. Andre has emerged as one of their preferred options. The Brazilian midfielder was previously linked with a move to Liverpool before eventually securing a transfer to the Premier League. Despite his short time in England, he is already considered one of the standout midfielders in the competition.

Juventus view Andre as a strong fit for their evolving midfield unit and believes he could thrive in Serie A. However, any move for the Wolves man would require a significant financial commitment.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

High Price Tag Set for Andre

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus would need to spend around €35 million to secure Andre’s signature if they decide to proceed with a formal bid. This valuation reflects both his quality and potential, especially considering his performances since arriving in Europe.

The Bianconeri are aware of the midfielder’s talent and view him as a long-term solution. His profile suits the club’s current recruitment philosophy, which focuses on players who can contribute immediately while still having room to develop further.

Andre would represent a significant investment, but one that could pay dividends if he successfully adapts to the demands of Italian football. As Juventus reshape their squad, adding a player of his calibre could help solidify their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.