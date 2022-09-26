When Eden Hazard signed for Real Madrid in 2019, Christian Pulisic was his heir apparent at Chelsea. Unfortunately for the stars, neither has been enjoying his football ever since.

The American winger has collected some silverware during his time in West London, including a Champions League winning-medal. However, he hasn’t been able to cement himself as a pillar under the tutelage any of the Blues’ successive managers.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus remain keen admirers of Pulisic due to his talent and ability to serve in a variety of roles upfront.

The source claims that the parties have already made initial contact. Both are exploring the situation while pondering over a potential summer switch.

But as the report warns, the 24-year-old won’t come cheap. Three years ago, Chelsea splashed a sum of 64 million euros to secure his services from Borussia Dortmund.

Even though the winger hasn’t been playing regularly, the Premier League giants are still looking to recuperate a portion of the sum paid for his services. The source believes that Chelsea now value Pulisic at around 35 million euros.

Juve FC say

By the summer of 2023, the USMNT star will only have 12 months left in his contract. Therefore, the reported asking price feels excessive for a player who hasn’t been playing on a regular basis for years.

Naturally, Juventus will be keeping tabs on several other candidates, and will eventually decide to pursue the most viable option while taking into account the economic factor.