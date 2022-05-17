How much would it cost Juventus to bring back Pogba

After six underwhelming years at the Old Trafford, Paul Pogba is ready to walk away from Manchester United as a free agent for the second time in his playing career.

The Frenchman first left the Premier League giants as a teenager in 2012. He made the switch to Juventus back then, where he enjoyed four successful years.

So could the 29-year-old replicate his trip to Turin in 2022?

Well, rejoining the Bianconeri is certainly a possibility for the midfielder. But how much would it cost the Italian giants?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Pogba is asking for a yearly salary worth 12 million euros net.

Nevertheless, Juventus don’t intend to go higher than 7.5 millions as a basic salary. However, the player’s wages would reach 10 millions after adding bonuses.

On another note, the source explains that the Old Lady would take advantage of the Growth Decree which allows Italian clubs to save up to 50% on taxes when it comes to signing players from abroad.

Therefore, if Pogba agrees on the club’s proposal, the gross salary would reach a maximum of 15 millions.

Hence, both parties are apparently taking their time before giving a final word on the matter. That’s because the 2018 World Cup winner might feel that he can earn better wages elsewhere, while the Bianconeri management is reluctant to splash such high figures on one player at a time when the club is attempting to lower the wage bill.