Juventus is reportedly on the brink of completing a loan deal that will see Arthur Melo join Real Betis for the remainder of the 2024/2025 campaign. The Brazilian midfielder, who has not played a single match this season, has been collecting wages without contributing on the field. Juventus is eager to address this situation by facilitating a move that would see Arthur gain the playing time he desperately needs, while also providing financial relief to the club.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, negotiations between Juventus and Real Betis have advanced significantly, and the transfer is expected to be finalised soon. Betis views Arthur as a valuable addition who can enhance their midfield during the second half of the season. Juventus stands to benefit as well, as the Spanish side is reportedly prepared to cover Arthur’s full salary. This arrangement would save Juventus approximately €4 million in wages, offering some much-needed financial flexibility.

The agreement also includes a €10 million option for Real Betis to make Arthur’s move permanent during the summer transfer window. This clause provides Betis with the opportunity to assess Arthur’s impact on their squad before committing to a long-term deal. Such an arrangement ensures that both clubs retain flexibility, while Arthur has the chance to prove his worth.

Arthur’s departure marks a turning point for the player and Juventus alike. After spending much of this season on the sidelines, Arthur will finally have an opportunity to play regular football again. Real Betis, in turn, gains a midfielder with a proven track record of technical ability and experience in top-flight football. During his loan spell at Fiorentina last season, Arthur displayed flashes of his talent, which he will aim to replicate in La Liga.

This move is a sensible resolution for all parties. Juventus will ease their wage burden while Arthur finds a club where he can contribute meaningfully. Real Betis acquires a skilled player who can strengthen their squad, especially in the midfield. If all goes as planned, Arthur could use this loan spell to rebuild his career, and Betis might decide to make the move permanent at the end of the season.