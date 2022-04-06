How much would Zaniolo earn if he joins Juventus?

In the past few months, the path leading Nicolò Zaniolo to Juventus is becoming clearer by the day.

The Bianconeri are searching for an adequate replacement for the departing Paulo Dybala, while the Italian is looking to leave the capital.

The versatile young man saw his relationship with Roma (and particularly José Mourinho) deteriorate recently, and contract renewal talks have apparently been halted.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus regard Zaniolo as one of their primary targets for the upcoming summer transfer, even if they’re not willing to meet the Giallorossi’s transfer valuation.

The capital club is asking for a figure between 60 and 70 million euros, which the Bianconeri find excessive.

Therefore, Federico Cherubini will be hoping to drive the price down, before agreeing a deal with the player.

Nonetheless, the source believes that the 22-year-old won’t earn a hefty salary in Turin. In fact, Juventus would offer him a contract worth 3 millions per season, which is in line with the club’s new policy, but it’s even less than the figure he’s asking to renew his Roma contract.

Juve FC say

Apparently, the era that saw Juventus attracting the biggest stars in Italy by offering them higher wages is long gone now.

CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has installed new rules, and we’ve already seen its stern practice in the contract renewal talks with Dybala and the other Juventus players.

Therefore, if Zaniolo ends up joining the Bianconeri, it would be due to his eagerness to feature for the Turin-based club rather than money.