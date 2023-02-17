How Nantes fans mocked Juventus last night

Juventus faced Nantes in the Europa League last night as they bid to end this season with some European success.

It is odd to see the Bianconeri play in Europe’s second top club competition and they still couldn’t beat the Ligue 1 side.

The Bianconeri have faced some off-field battles this season and have already been docked 15 points in Serie A, which is set to affect their final league standing.

The Bianconeri could still earn more punishment as an ongoing investigation into their finances has not concluded.

If they are deducted more points, they could be relegated to Serie B and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Nantes’ fans mocked them with their predicaments last night.

The Frenchmen reportedly shouted “Serie B! Serie B! Serie B!” for the entirety of the match.

Juve FC Says

Everyone knows about our struggles with the law and the punishment we could suffer, but it is classless for the fans of Nantes to mock us with it.

We are appealing the points deduction and it could be reversed if we are successful, so fans need not worry about it for now.

The players, however, must do better and the best way to silence the French fans was to win that game.