In the past few months, Leandro Paredes has been the main target for Juventus who are in the market looking for a new deep-lying playmaker.

The Argentine showcased glimpses of his talent last weekend when he provided his compatriot Lionel Messi with an assist for the latter’s magical bicycle kick goal during Paris Saint Germain’s 5-0 routing at Clermont.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old remains on the outs, especially as the French champions are closing in on a direct replacement.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, PSG should soon complete the signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli, which would unlock Paredes’ switch to Juventus.

The Parisians have been undergoing a major overhaul in the middle of the park, and have already offloaded Idrissa Gueye and Georginio Wijnaldum.

So with Ruiz all set to join Christophe Galtier’s revolution, Paredes will be surplus to requirements and free to join the Bianconeri.

While this is definitely encouraging news for Juventus, the management still has to forge an acceptable offer for PSG while also freeing up some space in the middle of the park.

The Italians are hoping to get rid of Arthur Melo before the end of the transfer session, but the expected departure of Adrien Rabiot towards Manchester United could also boost the club’s chances of singing Paredes.