Juventus are still determined to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, and they could find themselves an unlikely ally in Nottingham Forest.

The Bianconeri identified the Man Utd outcast as one of their main targets for the summer. However, they prioritised the signing of Francisco Conceicao on a permanent transfer from Porto.

Hence, the Sancho deal has been put on hold, as Juve look to make room for the 25-year-old by offloading one or more players among those deemed surplus to requirements. Nevertheless, the transfer could be unlocked soon enough thanks to another Premier League side.

Juventus still hoping to land Jadon Sancho

According to Sport Mediset via TuttoJuve, Nottingham Forest are keen to bring Douglas Luiz back to the English shores, and they’re willing to launch a sizable offer.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The Brazilian midfielder endured a miserable first campaign in Turin following his transfer from Aston Villa a year ago.

The 27-year-old spent a large part of the season on the sidelines due to recurring physical problems, and never quite managed to build any momentum. He is also considered ill-suited to Igor Tudor’s plans, prompting his exclusion from the club’s plans.

Nevertheless, Forest would have to put at least €40 million on the table, as the Bianconeri want to avoid registering a capital loss, having signed the player for €50 million last summer.

Douglas Luiz to Forest would unlock Sancho to Juve

As the source explains, if the two clubs manage to reach an agreement that would send Luiz to The City Ground, this could pave the way for Sancho’s transfer to Juventus, as it would provide the Turin-based giants with the necessary funds to pull off the deal.

The report also notes that Nico Gonzalez is another Juventus player whose departure would do. The Argentinian winger attracted the interest of the likes of Inter, Atalanta and Fulham. But like Luiz, Juventus can’t afford to sell him on the cheap.