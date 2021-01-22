How Osimhen is holding up Juventus’ move for his Napoli teammate

Victor Osimhen’s unavailability is holding up Juve’s possible move for Fernando Llorente.

The Spanish striker has emerged as a target for the Bianconeri in this transfer window as they search for a new player in his position.

He has had a stint with Juve previously and would probably need less time to adapt if he made the move to Turin.

Andrea Pirlo knows Llorente well from his time at the club, and as he looks for a backup striker to Alvaro Morata, the Spaniard has been linked.

The former Tottenham man hasn’t seen much football action this season with Napoli having an abundance of attackers.

However, the recent injuries and enforced absences of the likes of Osimhen and Dries Mertens has changed things.

Calciomercato says that Napoli was keen to allow the striker to leave until recently, but things have changed, and unless Osimhen is back to the team, Llorente will not be allowed to leave.

In the absence of the Nigerian, Andrea Petagna has been Napoli’s main striker, but Llorente has been a useful option off the bench for Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

Time is running out for Juve in their bid to land another striker that will help Morata, and they have to move fast.