How Paul Pogba will impact Juventus’ summer plans

Juventus remains optimistic about the potential resurgence of Paul Pogba, despite his limited playing time for the club last season.

The French midfielder joined Juventus as a free agent after his contract with Manchester United expired, and it appeared to be a significant coup for the Italian club. However, Pogba’s recurring injury problems, which had troubled him during his time at United, continued to hinder his availability on the pitch for Juventus.

Nevertheless, Juventus remains hopeful that Pogba will regain his fitness and form in the upcoming season, envisioning him as a key player for their squad.

The club is currently evaluating Pogba’s situation, and according to a report on Il Bianconero, their decision will depend on his physical condition before the start of the next campaign. If Pogba can prove his fitness, Juventus will rely on the talents of the World Cup-winning midfielder. However, if his injury concerns persist, the club will be compelled to pursue the acquisition of another top-level midfielder.

It remains to be seen how Pogba’s situation unfolds, and the final determination will likely depend on his ability to overcome his injury setbacks and demonstrate his readiness for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Banking on Pogba for another season is too risky because he has already shown us that he is not good enough and will likely continue to be injury prone.

The midfielder is not a young player, so it does not make sense to expect much from him.

If we go into the next season hoping he will be a key player for us, we could suffer a repeat of the last campaign.