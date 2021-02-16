How Pirlo’s Juve compares to last season in terms of numbers

To say that this season hasn’t been the easiest of campaigns for Juventus would be a huge understatement.

In the past nine years, the Old Lady would almost always be on top of the Serie A table at this time of the season.

Moreover, on some occasions, the Bianconeri’s lead would be such a healthy one that it would be claimed at the time that they already have one hand on the Scudetto title.

Unfortunately for Andrea Pirlo, things have been much more complicated in his first managerial season, and the numbers paint an even bleaker picture than expected.

According to a study posted at TuttoJuve, the Italian champions have gathered 12 less point than their last season tally after 22 rounds.

Juve have amassed 42 points in the league so far, whilst they already had 54 points during the last campaign – although it should be noted that Pirlo’s men have a match in hand against Napoli, so the deficit could be shortened to 9 points.

Nevertheless, the only two clubs who have a worse return than Juve – in comparison with last season – are Parma (-19) and Cagliari (-17).

On the contrast, the most improving team from last season is none other than Milan.

Despite losing their lead at the weekend with a shocking defeat at Spezia, the Rossoneri have amassed 49 points this season, which is 17 points higher than their tally from twelve months ago.

For their part, Inter are one of the steadier sides, as their 50 points tally means that they have gathered only one point less than last season.