How Pogba could prevent Juventus from signing their young transfer target

Juventus searching the market for a new midfielder is a known fact by now. The club succeeded in landing their primary target Manuel Locatelli last summer, but the department still needs some reinforcements.

While Aurelien Tchoumameni was supposed to be the ideal candidate for the job, his path to Turin is getting more and more complicated.

The young Monaco star enjoyed a stellar UEFA Nations League finals, where he helped France lift the trophy last month.

This meant that the 21-year-old attracted the interest of several other sharks around Europe, while his transfer value subsequently rose.

Moreover, a former Juventus star could even throw yet another curveball in the Old Lady’s direction.

According to JuveNews, Real Madrid and Manchester United are both in the race for the Tchouameni’s signature. Nonetheless, the Premier League giants are more adamant on the player’s services.

This is because the Red Devils are set to bid farewell for Pogba who’s expected to leave the club once his contract expires next summer.

Therefore, the English giants have identified Tchouameni as the right profile to replace his compatriot at Old Trafford.

Juve FC say

Pogba and Tchouameni are both Juventus transfer targets. Realistically speaking, the management would only be able to land only one of them at most.

However, the harsh reality could see the Bianconeri missing out on both – one due to his large salary, and the second because of his hefty price-tag.