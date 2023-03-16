How Pogba nearly joined another Premier League club in the summer

Paul Pogba has been a problem signing for Juventus since he moved to Turin in the summer as a free agent.

The midfielder had been one of the most accomplished players available to sign for nothing in the last transfer window.

Despite reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG, the Frenchman chose to move to Turin and reunite with the black and whites.

Juve was happy to have him back, but it has not gone to plan and a new report reveals one Premier League club dodged a bullet because he could have joined them.

Journalist Massimo Brambati revealed that he wanted to reunite with Antonio Conte at Tottenham, but the Lilywhites were not keen.

He tells TMW:

“I wonder: is there anyone co-responsible in this situation (injuries)? Whoever took him is responsible. I know that his first choice was Antonio Conte’s Tottenham but the coach said no to Paratici to this option.”

Juve FC Says

Looking at the situation now, Spurs will thank their lucky stars that they did not add Pogba to their squad and Juve will wish he had chosen another suitor over them.

The World Cup winner has played in less than 40 competitive minutes since he moved to the club and now there are rumours that his deal could be terminated.