Paul Pogba is currently awaiting the results of a counter-analysis of his samples after receiving news of a failed drug test. While the midfielder remains hopeful for a favourable outcome, there is a possibility that he may have already played his final professional game.

Nevertheless, Pogba has not abandoned his aspirations of continuing his playing career and has persisted in training while awaiting the definitive verdict. According to a report from Football Italia, he divides his time between Paris and Turin, primarily due to an ongoing legal matter in the French city.

During his travels between the two cities, the former Manchester United player is said to be diligently honing his fitness and skills to stay match-ready, as per the report.

Pogba was one of the key players that Juventus had counted on for the current season, but given the uncertainty surrounding his situation, the club may need to consider returning to the transfer market in January to secure a replacement.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been disappointing since he returned to the club at the start of last season and the Frenchman has to leave sooner than later.

We do not need the negative press he brings around us and have to let him go as soon as possible, even if he is eventually not banned.

This is because we have been through too much before and need to sanitise our image again.