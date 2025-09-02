Juventus spent much of the recent transfer window attempting to bring Randal Kolo Muani back to Turin following his productive loan spell at the Allianz Stadium last season.

The French forward impressed during the second half of the campaign and also played a key role in Juventus’s Club World Cup campaign, where he was regarded as one of the side’s standout performers. His impact convinced the club to pursue a permanent return, with Kolo Muani himself showing a clear desire to make the move happen.

Juventus Push for Kolo Muani

According to reports, the striker turned down alternative offers and made it clear that he would only leave Paris Saint-Germain to rejoin Juventus. The Bianconeri attempted to negotiate, but PSG maintained their stance that they would only sanction an outright sale.

Juventus, unwilling to commit to such terms, eventually turned their attention elsewhere. With the window drawing to a close and the risk of missing out on reinforcements increasing, they moved decisively to secure Lois Openda on deadline day, ensuring their attack would be strengthened ahead of the new season.

Randal Kolo Muani ((Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

PSG’s Late U-Turn

In a surprising twist, Tuttomercatoweb reported that PSG contacted Juventus late on deadline day to offer Kolo Muani on a simple loan deal. By that stage, however, negotiations for Openda were already well advanced, and Juventus chose to continue with that transfer rather than reopen talks for the Frenchman.

The decision left PSG in an awkward position and frustrated Kolo Muani, who had held out for months in the hope of returning to Turin. From Juventus’s perspective, committing fully to their chosen alternative was the most pragmatic solution, avoiding the uncertainty that had surrounded PSG’s stance throughout the window.

While the situation may have disappointed the player, Juventus appear confident that Openda will provide the attacking quality they need. Their firm approach ensured stability in a complex negotiation process and demonstrated a clear focus on strengthening the squad without being drawn into last-minute complications.