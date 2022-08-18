How Rabiot ruined Juventus chance to sell him to Manchester United

Manchester United’s move for Adrien Rabiot has broken down and more details have emerged on why that happened.
The Red Devils desperately need to make new signings and improve their form, and their midfield has become a problem spot.
They wanted to add Rabiot to their squad to improve that area, and Juve was happy to offload the midfielder.
They agreed on a transfer fee with the English club and permitted them to hold talks with the Frenchman.
However, Rabiot’s demands caused the talks to collapse and now more details have emerged about what they were.
A report on Calciomercato claims he asked the Premier League side to pay him a €10m per season salary, but that was just a small part of his demands.
He also wanted guaranteed add-ons for the duration of his stay in Manchester and his agent wanted €8-10m in commission and signing-on fee.
United considered these demands outrageous and pulled out of the talks.
Juve FC Says
Considering how much he earns at Juve now and the performance he delivers for the club, these demands are beyond ridiculous.
Rabiot is an average player who struggles to make an impact at Juve. Very few clubs will offer him a better salary than he makes at the Allianz Stadium now.
4 Comments
Leave him on the bench for a whole season till his contract runs out………no bonuses, no add-ons. Just his salary. He’ll mis the World Cup and then he will move on.
he cost us 20m from the sale, and probably paredes too. If we can keep Rovella and he steps up, great. But you know allegri will play rabiot instead. rabiot destined to either retire or be paid 6 or 6m per year in a minor club. don`t waste a champion`s league spot on him, or arthur. at least we got rid of ramsey.
Freeze him out, let him miss the WC and then let him go after the season.
Freeze him out and he’ll move in January. Get Paredes