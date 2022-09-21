How Rabiot’s paradoxical situation summarizes Juve’s confusion

Last summer, Juventus were looking to make room for newcomers in the middle of the park by offloading some of the so-called deadwood.

At the end of the day, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria left towards English shores on deadline day, while Aaron Ramsey had terminated his contract beforehand.

But at one point, it appeared that Adrien Rabiot was all set to join Manchester United. In fact, the club had accepted an offer from the Red Devils, but mother and agent Veronique rejected the English proposal, holding out for more lucrative wages.

Il Corriere dello Sport explains how the Frenchman’s botched deal summarizes the great confusion within the Bianconeri’s project.

On one side, the management was eager to cash in on the player. In hindsight, it appeared to be the right move, as we’re talking about a player who failed to justify his hefty wages in his first three seasons in Turin, and only had one year left on his contract.

But on the other hand, Max Allegri still considers him as a key player in his formation. The manager emphasized on the 27-year-old’s importance in a recent interview, describing him as a regular starter.

The source refers to this paradox as a prime example that showcases the disconnection in the club’s project.