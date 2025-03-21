Thiago Motta guided Bologna to Champions League qualification last season, and following Juventus’ recent defeat to Fiorentina, his former club has now overtaken them in the Serie A table.

For a club of Juventus’ stature, securing a place in the Champions League is an absolute necessity. However, their current league position after 29 matches is far from ideal. While the Bianconeri remain confident in their ability to finish in the top four, back-to-back losses before the international break have severely hampered their progress.

Juventus now face an uphill battle to secure Champions League qualification for next season. The remaining fixtures pose significant challenges, and given their recent performances, it is difficult to determine which, if any, of their upcoming matches will be straightforward.

Following the international break, Juventus will host Genoa before travelling to face AS Roma. They will then take on Lecce and Parma in what will be a crucial run of games.

Historically, AS Roma would be expected to provide the toughest challenge in this stretch of fixtures. However, Juventus’ inconsistency under Motta makes it difficult to trust them to secure victories, even against teams they would typically be expected to beat.

To secure a top-four finish, Juventus will likely need to win at least seven of their remaining nine league matches. This will also require those below them in the table to fail to match their results. Anything less than this target could spell trouble for the Old Lady, leaving them at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Failure to qualify would not only be a blow to the club’s prestige but would also have significant financial implications. The Champions League provides essential revenue streams and is a key factor in attracting and retaining top-tier talent. Without it, Juventus could struggle to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window, making their long-term ambitions even harder to achieve.

As the season nears its conclusion, Juventus must rediscover its form and deliver consistently strong performances. The pressure is mounting, and with every match carrying significant weight, their ability to handle this challenge will determine the club’s future trajectory.