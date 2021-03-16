How Ronaldo’s future will affect Juve’s transfer targets

There’s a Juventus with Ronaldo, and another Juventus without him.

At least this is how Calciomercato describes the Portuguese’s importance on the club’s transfer strategy for the summer.

The Bianconeri’s recent disappointing Champions League elimination has led to some question marks related to the striker’s future at the club.

The 36-year-old has been blamed by a section of the supporters, as well as some analysts for his role in the European exit.

Therefore, CR7 has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid in the recent days – especially by the Spanish media.

Thus, the report believes that Juventus already have two strategies lined up, based on whether Ronaldo should stay or not.

If the five time Ballon d’Or winner remains in Turin, his enormous wages (31 million euors net) would prevent the Old Lady’s management from pursuing another big earner in attack.

The source also expects Alvaro Morata’s loan spell to be extended for another season, which would cost the club an additional fee of 10 million euros.

In this case, Olympique Marseille’s Arkadiusz Milik would be the primary candidate.

The Polish striker has been a transfer target for Fabio Paratici and company for quite some time now, and he would be willing to accept a relatively reasonable wage – at least according to the source.

On the other hand, if Ronaldo ends up leaving Juventus, then the club would be able to seek some more glamorous targets.

The three names mentioned by the report are PSG duo Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean (who is actually a Juventus youth product) and Sergio Aguero who could become a free agent if he doesn’t sign a contract extension with Manchester City.