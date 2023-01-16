How Sandro can trigger an automatic Juventus contract extension

Alex Sandro has a big decision to make on his future, but Juve may have made one for him already.

The Brazilian defender is in the last year of his current Bianconeri deal and Juve has not offered him a new contract to sign.

The full-back can work his way into a new deal like Juan Cuadrado did last term and a new report has revealed how many matches it will require.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Sandro must play in at least 40 competitive games before he triggers an automatic extension.

However, that will probably not happen because he has fallen out of favour with Max Allegri and will hardly get enough game time to get the automatic new contract.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had good times in the Juve shirt, but the left-back has been poor in the last two seasons and simply has to go.

We could keep him in Turin if we need someone experienced to groom his long-term replacement for a campaign.

However, if the black and whites can get a new accomplished left-back into the group, then we do not need the former Porto man to stay beyond his current deal.