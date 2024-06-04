The injury of Giorgio Scalvini could be a factor that assists Juventus in their attempts to secure the signature of Teun Koopmeiners.

Unfortunately for the young defender, he sustained an ACL injury in the final Serie A fixture of the season against Fiorentina.

The 20-year-old will be out of action for a while, thus relinquishing his spot in Italy’s Euro 2024 squad in favor of Federico Gatti.

However, the Juventus defender isn’t the only one who at the club who could take advantage of Scalvini’s misfortune.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the young defender’s injury could change Atalanta’s plans on the market, opening the door for an agreement with Juventus over Koopmeiners.

As the source explains, the Oribici are now in need of a replacement at the back while Scalvini is on the long recovery path.

Therefore, La Dea could become more inclined to accept Dean Huijsen as a counterpart in the Koopmeiners operation.

The Bianconeri are keen to sign the Dutch midfielder this summer, while Atalanta have set their price at 60 million euros.

Thus, the Old Lady has been trying to insert youngsters as exchange pawns, and chief among them is Huijsen.

The 19-year-old is one of the most promising young defenders in Serie A. He spent the second half of the season on loan at Roma, and will now return to Turin in the summer where he will be closely assessed by Thiago Motta.

The teenager is also courted by Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, but a move to Bergamo shouldn’t be ruled out as part of a larger operation.