Juventus has been closely monitoring several goalkeepers in recent weeks as they seek to find a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczęsny. The Poland international is currently in excellent form and is likely to remain a top goalkeeper for a few more seasons.

Mattia Perin has also deputised effectively for Szczęsny when he is unavailable to play, but Juventus is still looking towards the future. Various goalkeepers have been on their radar for some time, and the Bianconeri could potentially sign one at the end of this season.

One of their targets is Monza’s Michele di Gregorio, who has been in fantastic form for an extended period, impressing Juventus with his performances. While some reports suggest he is set to move to Juventus in the summer, this may not be entirely accurate.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juventus’s interest in his signature will only intensify when the Bianconeri clarify who will be on their bench next season. Currently, it remains unclear whether Juventus will retain Max Allegri or opt for a replacement for the coaching position.

Juve FC Says

We cannot make concrete plans to improve the squad when the future of the manager remains in the balance.

This is because a new coach might want completely different players.