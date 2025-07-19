Newcastle United have shown strong interest in Nicolo Savona and are reportedly considering a move to make him the second Italian player in their squad, joining Sandro Tonali. Such a move would likely be welcomed by Tonali, who would appreciate the presence of a compatriot at the Premier League club. Savona himself may view the potential transfer as an opportunity to test his abilities in English football.

The young defender earned his place in Juventus’ first team only last season, having been promoted by Thiago Motta. Since then, he has continued to impress with his versatility across the back line. His ability to play in multiple defensive positions adds significant value to the squad and has not gone unnoticed.

Savona’s Versatility Attracts Attention

Newcastle United have reportedly been monitoring Savona for several months. The Premier League side, known for its financial strength, is believed to be actively scouting talent across Europe as it seeks to reinforce its squad depth. Savona, with his solid performances and adaptability, appears to fit their profile.

Juventus, like many top clubs, operate with a clear transfer strategy. Every player on their roster has a potential value, and Savona, having risen through the club’s ranks, represents a significant profit opportunity if sold. His development at the club ensures that any transfer would be almost pure financial gain.

Nicolo Savona (Getty Images)

Transfer Still at Early Stages

Despite the growing speculation, Calciomercato reports that Newcastle’s interest may not be as advanced as it appears. According to the source, the English club have yet to make any formal contact with Juventus regarding Savona’s availability. This suggests that while he remains on their radar, a move is far from imminent.

Savona has performed well within the Juventus group, but the club must prepare for the possibility of his departure. Nonetheless, Juventus possess strong defensive depth, and competition for places is fierce. With Gleison Bremer expected to return to full fitness, Savona may find opportunities limited, which could influence both the player’s and the club’s stance on a transfer.