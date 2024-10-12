Luciano Spalletti could have managed Juventus if Cristiano Giuntoli’s plans had gone as intended.

Giuntoli joined the Allianz Stadium at the start of last season after helping Napoli secure their first league title in 33 years. He had spent nearly a decade at the club, honing his skills and eventually bringing success back to the city.

After winning the league title, Spalletti resigned, and Giuntoli moved to Juve to take on the role of sporting director.

Initially, he supported Max Allegri, but soon desired a change and was eager to work with a more dynamic manager.

His top choice was a reunion with Spalletti, aiming to bring him in as Juve’s head coach for the current season.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that those plans were thwarted when Spalletti accepted the offer to manage Italy’s national team.

Since then, he has led the national side, while Juve shifted its focus to appointing Thiago Motta as the next manager.

Spalletti would have also been a fine manager for us because we all watched how exciting and courageous his title-winning Napoli team was.

However, Motta is also a brilliant choice, and he is already making us one of the best teams to watch in the league and Europe.