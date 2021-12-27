How the Allianz Stadium became an issue for Juventus

Since its inauguration in 2011, the Allianz Stadium has been a major advantage for Juventus over the rest of the Italian clubs.

The Bianconeri became the first Serie A team to own a stadium, which helped them enormously in terms of finances.

Moreover, the new venue acted as a strong fortress for the club that stood against the toughest opponents thanks to the great atmosphere provided by the crowds in attendance.

No wonder that the Old Lady’s nine-year winning dynasty concurred with the opening of the Stadium.

But as explained by Corriere dello Sport JuventusNews24, it all changed following the Covid-19 pandemic, even following the return of the fans to the stadiums.

Despite the limitations set by the authorities, we’ve seen other stadiums all over the Italian peninsula packed with crowds, providing warm atmospheres for the home sides.

However, the Allianz remains mostly empty and lifeless, almost reminiscently to the old Delle Alpi Stadium.

On the final match of the year, only 11,197 fans turned in to watch Juventus host Cagliari.

Perhaps its due to the December cold, the midweek timing or even the size of the opponent, but the number is simply too low to be justified.

The source also compares the club’s results at home before and after the pandemic.

Prior to March 2020, the Bianconeri had only lost 10 out 225 matches played at the Allianz Stadium. An impressive figure for sure.

But following the restart of Italian football in June 2020, Juventus recorded six draws and eight defeats in 46 matches.

This means that the Old Lady used to lose at home every 22.5 matches, but nowadays it happens every 5.75 matches.

This is surely a worrying sign that the club must attempt to fix starting 2022.