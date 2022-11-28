How the emergence of youth products can help Juventus sign top stars

Since the start of the season, a new wave of young Juventus talents have been able to make their way into the first team.

From Fabio Miretti who has been gaining playing time since last season, to Nicolò Fagioli who has recently cemented himself as a regular starter in Max Allegri’s starting formation, and even the likes of Matias Soulè and Samuel Iling-Junior, the Old Lady has no shortage of young options.

But amidst the current uprising, some are wondering whether the club should primarily rely on their youth products rather than splashing cash on the big names.

But as Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) explains, the two options can in fact walk hand-in-hand.

For instance, the emergence of Fagioli and Miretti have extended Allegri’s options in the middle of the park, which means that the management doesn’t have to pay large sums on depth options.

Subsequently, this would allow Juventus to save money for a major coup, similar to the transfer of Dusan Vlahovic last January.

Juve FC say

The report does bring up good points. After all, the club has wasted hefty amounts of cash on average midfielders in the last few years, and the results have often been disappointing.

Therefore, allowing the youngsters to take their chances and earn themselves regular spots will fill our squad with exciting talents who add enthusiasm to the squad for much lower salaries and save money for one or two major buys every year.