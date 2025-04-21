Due to the passing of Pope Francis, the Serie A contest between Parma and Juventus has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

The two clubs were supposed to clash heads on Monday night at the Ennio Tardini, but all sporting activities in Italy were suspended following the Vatican’s sad announcement in the morning.

Nevertheless, the Lega Serie A decided to reschedule the four postponed Serie A contests as soon as possible, so they will now take place on Wednesday at 18:30 CET.

But while the contest was only delayed for two days, IlBianconero believes we could see a different starting lineup on Wednesday from the one that Igor Tudor had planned for Monday.

The source believes the postponement could play in the Bianconeri’s favour, as two stars could return to the fold.

Although he received a call-up for the original trip, Kenan Yildiz wasn’t expected to start on Monday, as he wasn’t deemed fit enough. The teenager suffered a knock last week in training, which forced him to miss a few sessions.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the report believes the 19-year-old now has two days to prove his fitness and reclaim his starting spot, possibly at the expense of Randal Kolo Muani who was gunning for his first start under Tudor.

The second boost would be the potential return of Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman hurt his Achilles tendon in the previous contest against Lecce which ended his night prematurely.

The 27-year-old has been working hard to recover, but the technical staff decided to leave him at home when they headed to Parma on Sunday. Nevertheless, with extra days to recover, Koopmeiners could be fit enough for the second trip, although he remains unlikely to start.

Juventus Possible XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Veiga, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Gonzalez, Yildiz; Vlahovic.