How the future of Raphael Varane will affect that of Ronaldo

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most important issues at Juventus this summer and now that he has returned for preseason, it will be sorted.

He remains a Juventus player for now and Massimiliano Allegri can make plans with Ronaldo included.

The Portuguese attacker could, however, still leave the club this summer before the transfer window closes.

One club he may move to is PSG and the Frenchmen could land him sooner than is expected.

Before they can sign Ronaldo, they have to offload Kylian Mbappe and he wants to join Real Madrid.

Calciomercato is reporting that his transfer to the Spanish giants could be sped up soon as Raphael Varane is now closing in on a move to Manchester United.

If the French defender completes his transfer for around 40m euros, Real Madrid would then have the funds to push through a move for Mbappe this summer.

Selling the World Cup winner would be ideal for PSG who would feel embarrassed to lose him on a free transfer next summer.

For now, Ronaldo will continue to train with the Juventus squad and prepare for the new season, but the report insists that his future is far from being certain at the moment.