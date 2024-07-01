The futures of Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli at Juventus could be connected to one another, as their fates remain uncertain.

Over the last three years, the Italian and the Frenchman have been automatic starters Max Allegri’s middle of the park.

However, the arrival of Thiago Motta has prompted a revolution at the club, especially in the midfield department.

The Bianconeri have already announced the signing of Brazil international Douglas Luiz, while Khephren Thuram is reportedly close to joining.

Moreover, Nicolo Fagioli has returned from a lengthy suspension and will be hoping to carve himself an important role at his boyhood club.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus now have enough depth in midfield, so Locatelli and Rabiot could be vying for one spot.

At the moment, the management is waiting for the France international’s response. The latter has officially become a free agent this morning with his contract now expired.

The 29-year-old is primarily focused on his Euro 2024 participation with Les Bleus, so Juventus are expecting him to render a definitive decision on whether to accept or decline their offer after the tournament.

So if Rabiot were to stay, the Turin-based giants would be inclined to sell Locatelli, explains the source.

The Italian has reportedly attracted interest from Olympique Marseille who have recently appointed Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

The former Brighton manager has a special bond with the 26-year-old, dating back to their time together at Sassuolo.