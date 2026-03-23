With Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik back in the fold, Juventus suddenly moved from a state of deficiency into an abundance of options up front.

On Saturday, the Allianz Stadium home supporters were delighted to witness the return of the two big strikers: The Serbian is back on the pitch for the first time in almost four months. And yet, his time on the sidelines feels like a brief vacation compared to Milik’s. The Pole hadn’t set foot on the pitch since May 2024.

Juventus regain the services of Dusan Vlahovic & Arkadiusz Milik

Even when the two centre-forwards were out of action, Luciano Spalletti still had another pair of strikers to rely on in Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

However, the two summer signs failed to pounce on their opportunities. The Canadian did enjoy a solid January, but it turned out to be a false dawn, as he’s now suffering a new goal drought.

On the other hand, the Belgian never showcased much promise to begin with, hence why Juventus are determined to offload him at the end of the season.

David and Openda’s struggles weren’t entirely surprising for Spalletti, who had urged the management to sign a natural No.9 in January, offering Napoli’s Rasmus Hojlund as an example of the profile his squad was lacking.

Therefore, when provided with two genuine marksmen, the 67-year-old didn’t waste any more time, opting to unleash them in the final stages of the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, leaving Openda and David on the bench.

Vlahovic & Milik are now Spalletti’s main choices in attack

The double attacking change almost paid dividends, with Vlahovic winning a spot-kick (squandered by Manuel Locatelli), and Milik coming extremely close with a header.

As Tuttosport tells it, the two returnees were able to convince Spalletti in their brief cameos, so they’re now considered the manager’s first choices in attack.

Jeremie Boga, who has been acting as a false 9 recently, remains in the running, especially with Vlahovic and Milik still working on regaining their best physical condition after their lengthy stoppages.

On the other hand, David has fallen further down the pecking order, while Openda has hit rock bottom, and barring any unexpected twists, will be starved off minutes between now and the end of the season.