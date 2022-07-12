How the rest of Europe shares Juve’s assessment of Dybala

Once upon a time, Paulo Dybala was the envy of the whole football world. Some even suggested that the striker would be the one to take the torch from Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once their star begins to fade.

But in a paradoxical scenario, the Argentine is now a free agent, yet, no one seems to take heed for the situation.

According to Calciomercato journalist Gianni Visnadi, the rest of the continent seemingly agrees with Juventus over their assessment of Dybala.

Last March, the Bianconeri decided to halt the negotiations with the player’s agent Jorge Antun, informing the latter that the club no longer wishes to renew the striker’s contract.

This decision had sent shockwaves all over Europe and was initially perceived as controversial. After all, we’re talking about one of finest talents in Italian football throughout the last decade.

But as the article explains, almost four months have passed since the announcement of the divorce, and La Joya is still waiting for a new accommodation, while the top clubs are busy signing alternative stars.

Inter were initially close to reaching an agreement with Dybala, but eventually turned their attention towards Romelu Lukaku.

Roma could be the player’s next destination, however, he’ll have to accept a major pay cut, as the capital side is only offering half of the wages that Juventus proposed a year ago, while Dybala was at the time reluctant to accept.