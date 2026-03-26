Serie A is on its final international break of the season as Italy continue their efforts to qualify for this summer’s World Cup. While the Azzurri focus on the national team’s qualification efforts, Juventus fans will still have one eye on the run-in.

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Juventus are locked in a tight battle with Como and Roma for the final Champions League qualification spot. There are no Italian sides left in this year’s competition, meaning the only way in for next year will be to secure a top 4 finish. With the top three tough to catch, here’s how things stand in the battle for the final place.

How Serie A stands right now

Como are currently leading the battle for fourth place with 57 points. Juventus and Roma are just behind, both on 54, but with La Vecchia Signora ahead on goal difference.

While it’s still mathematically possible for any of these teams to finish higher than fourth, it looks unlikely. Inter Milan are out of reach at the top of Serie A with 69 points, while AC Milan, in second with 63 and Napoli, in third with 62, both look just far enough ahead to be safe.

There’s a lot at stake for all three clubs. Qualification is expected of Juventus, while Roma are desperate to end a seven-year absence from the Champions League. Como, meanwhile, are enjoying a meteoric rise in Italian football. With healthy financial backing and a strong tactical identity forged by manager Cesc Fàbregas, it would be a crowning achievement to secure Champions League football in only their second Serie A season.

Juventus have the easiest remaining schedule, but only just

Despite currently sitting three points behind Como, Juventus seem to have the easiest final stretch of the season. The team has the fewest injury concerns by far and, aside from an away fixture against AC Milan on 26th April, a relatively easy schedule. The final four games are all against teams that are currently in the bottom third of the league, too.

By contrast, Como are facing a tough final run. Not only do they have the distraction of the Coppa Italia, but they have to take on Napoli and Inter Milan. With so many big games to come, it will be a monumental ask for them to continue their Cinderella story.

Roma are welcomed back from the international break with a tough game against league leaders Inter Milan, but otherwise are facing midtable or relegation-threatened teams across the final eight games. Giallorossi’s big concern, however, is the team’s mounting injury concerns.

Argentine striker Paulo Dybala and French midfielder Manu Koné are both out injured until at least mid-April, ruling them out of the Inter game. There are also fresh worries over centre back Gianluca Mancini, who picked up a calf issue on international duty.

Juventus have a clear path to next season’s Champions League. However, with things so tight between the three teams, there’ll be little room for error once the season resumes.