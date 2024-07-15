Juventus are reportedly hellbent on securing the services of Karim Adeyemi, and the pieces could be falling into place.

The 22-year-old rose to fame during his time at RB Salzburg, prompting a 35-million-euro move to Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

The German is a left-footed winger capable of playing on either flank. And with Juventus looking to revamp their attacking department, Adeyemi has been identified as one of the club’s main transfer targets.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the Serie A giants have accelerated their attempts to sign the Germany international.

The winger has reportedly declared his openness to make the move to Turin. For their part, BVB are ready to launch talks with the Bianconeri over a transfer fee.

As the source tells it, the German giants are still hoping to bring back Jadon Sancho, who happens to be another primary Juventus transfer target.

The Englishman had a wonderful spell with Dortmund earlier in his career before moving to Manchester United in 2021. He also rejoined them for a brief loan spell during the second half of last season.

Therefore, the Bundesliga club believes that selling Adeyemi to Juventus would boost their chances of signing Sancho on a permanent basis.

Adeyemi was born in Munich and has Nigerian and Romanian origins. He represented Germany on various youth levels before making his debut for the senior team in September 2021.

The winger’s contract with Dortmund is valid until June 2027.