Carlos Alcaraz joined Juventus on loan from Southampton in January as the Bianconeri looked to add a new midfielder to Max Allegri’s team.

However, the midfielder did not earn enough trust from Allegri and played very few games.

It has emerged that Allegri had asked for other players to be signed, but Juve opted for Alcaraz instead, as he is a much younger player. Additionally, the club had little interest in making permanent signings because the manager was already on his way out.

Allegri is clearly not a fan of Alcaraz, and the midfielder did not show enough of his abilities due to a lack of game time.

However, he might get a second chance at the club. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve is pushing for him to join them on loan again.

This desire is fueled by Thiago Motta’s consideration of Alcaraz as having a similar profile to Lewis Ferguson, whom he had on his books at Bologna.