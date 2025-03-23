Thiago Motta is reportedly living his last days as Juventus head coach, with the decision to sack him all but confirmed.

The 42-year-old was brought on to instil a more progressive style of football while gradually steering the club back in the right direction. Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli handpicked the Italian Brazilian manager following his exceptional feats at Bologna, considering him the ideal profile to dispel Max Allegri’s stagnant, uninspiring brand of football.

However, Motta fell way off the mark in his first nine months at the club, with the Bianconeri currently suffering some of their most embarrassing results in recent memory. This includes a shocking Coppa Italia elimination against Empoli, followed by back-to-back beatdowns at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina.

So following last weekend’s woeful showing in Florence, the club officials have reportedly decided they have seen enough.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Following several days of reflection and non-stop discussions between the directors and the club’s majority owner John Elkann, the decision has reportedly been made: Juventus have decided to sack Motta and replace him with Igor Tudor until the end of the season, with the only thing missing is the official confirmation.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the former Inter and PSG midfielder is refusing to raise the white flag, as he remains intent on leading the club following the international break, fueled by the conviction that he is indeed the right man for the role, despite the recent setbacks.

So as the source confirms, Motta took advantage of the few days off granted to the players who remained at Continassa during the international to visit his family in Portugal. Nevertheless, the plan is to swiftly return to Turin and resume his work as normal, even if the writing is already on the wall.