Teun Koopmeiners is the next midfielder most Juventus fans expect their club to sign in the coming weeks.

The Dutchman was fantastic for Atalanta last season, which led Juve to add him to their shopping list. The Bianconeri remain keen on signing him.

La Dea does not want to sell him and considers him too important to lose, but that will not stop Juventus from doing their best to sign him.

They have also convinced Koopmeiners to join them despite interest from several other clubs around Europe.

The Bianconeri are now preparing for when they will have enough resources to launch an offer.

Meanwhile, a report on Tuttomercatoweb has explained how Thiago Motta intends to use the midfielder when he joins them.

The report claims the former Bologna coach wants to employ a 4-2-3-1 formation at Juve, with Koopmeiners playing behind Dusan Vlahovic in the system.

The Serbian striker performed well last season, and Motta expects him to do even better and score more goals under his management next season.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is a player that we certainly do not want to miss out on signing because he has been in fantastic form in Serie A so far.