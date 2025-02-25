Juventus fans will inevitably compare Thiago Motta’s tenure to that of Max Allegri, as the new manager is expected to elevate the team’s performances and bring more success to the club. Allegri’s time at the helm was frustrating for supporters, with Juventus winning just one trophy in three years. If Motta is to be considered an upgrade, he must prove it through his tactical decisions, squad management, and results on the pitch.

The former midfielder has taken on a significant challenge in his first season, working with a squad that is still adapting to his style of play. Transitioning from Allegri’s approach to Motta’s tactics requires time, and while some players have adjusted well, others have struggled to meet expectations. This inconsistency has undoubtedly affected the team’s overall performance. Despite these challenges, Motta is keen to implement his ideas and ensure that Juventus continue progressing in their pursuit of success.

One of the biggest questions surrounding his tenure is how his current performance compares to Allegri’s final season in charge. According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus have secured 49 points under Motta after 26 league matches, a noticeable decline from the 57 points Allegri’s team had at the same stage last season. However, despite collecting fewer points, Juventus are now in a stronger position in the title race. Under Allegri, they were trailing the league leaders by 12 points at this point in the season, whereas under Motta, the gap has been reduced to just eight points. This suggests that while the points tally is lower, the overall competitiveness of the team has improved.

Motta has had to navigate a difficult start, but there are signs that Juventus are moving in the right direction. The last few weeks have seen the team secure crucial victories including over Inter Milan, reinforcing the belief that his tactical approach is beginning to take shape. If Juventus continue this upward trajectory, Motta could establish himself as the manager capable of leading them back to glory. The remainder of the season will be crucial in determining whether he can truly surpass Allegri’s tenure and restore Juventus to their former dominance.