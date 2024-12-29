Juventus coach Thiago Motta was only able to offer vague words when interrogated about the future of Danilo at the club.

The 33-year-old used to be one of the first names on the team sheet during Max Allegri’s second stint at the club, but has been enduring an expectedly complicated campaign under Thiago Motta. He was first reduced to a benchwarmer before finding his way back to selection due to a ravaging injury crisis at the back.

Moreover, the Brazilian is running on an expiring contract, and the management isn’t looking to offer him a new contract, and his eventual exit would fall in line with the club’s strategy to lower the squad’s average age and reduce the wage bill.

However, recent reports suggest the veteran could leave as early as January, with Napoli reportedly keen to add him to Antonio Conte’s squad.

Therefore, Motta was asked to comment on Danilo’s future at Juventus, and seemed to suggest that the defender could indeed be heading towards the exit door.

“Danilo, like the others, is available, for the next few matches, we will see what happens and discuss it (his future) at the right time,” said the 42-year-old in his pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s clash against Fiorentina.

“The market will soon open, something we have known from the beginning, something we’ll manage in the right way. But now we’re concentrated on the contest against Fiorentina.”

According to IlBianconero, the manager’s words hint that Danilo’s stint at Juventus is indeed coming to an end, hinging on an agreement between the various parties.

But at the same time, the club and the player will behave professionally, maintaining their good rapport until the very end, with the Brazil captain offering his contribution on the pitch with great professionalism and dedication as he has always done.