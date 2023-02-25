How to replace Locatelli in the Derby? Allegri’s two solutions

Last Sunday, Juventus snatched an important away win in Spezia, courtesy of Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria. However, Max Allegri was left with a headache ahead of the Derby della Mole, as Manuel Locatelli picked up his fifth booking in the Serie A campaign.

The Italian is an instrumental member of the coach’s tactical scheme, so his suspension is a significant blow for a midfield department that is already missing Paul Pogba and Fabio Miretti.

According to ilBianconero, Allegri has two solutions to replace Locatelli on Tuesday. The first is a direct replacement in the form of Leandro Paredes. In this case, the latter would act as a deep-lying playmaker in between Nicolo Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot.

The Argentine is yet to adjust to life in Turin following his summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain, but the lack of alternatives is forcing Allegri to rely on his services.

However, the manager could opt for another solution and revert to a 3-4-2-1 formation. This would see Fagioli and Rabiot play in the double-pivot, with Federico Chiesa reforming an attacking trident alongside Di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve FC say

Although the second option is surely more exciting, it could well depend on Chiesa’s physical condition. The winger missed the last two outings due to slight physical discomfort, so we’ll see if he’ll be able to shake it off before Tuesday’s big clash.