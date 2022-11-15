How to watch every single World Cup match no matter where you are (Sponsored Post)

The World Cup is almost upon us and excitement is growing in all corners of the world, however, not everyone will have free access to all the games but there is no reason for despair.

It is easy to think that the World Cup is on free-to-air TV in all countries, but that is not the case, Canada and USA being classic examples.

Both countries will show all games live but only on streaming channels Hula +, LiveTV, Sling and Directtv, unlike in the UK where all games will be free to air on either BBC or ITV.

This is where a VPN comes in for those that live in countries unable to get access to the World Cup unless they pay for a subscription service.

What is a VPN? Well, VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. What this means in its most basic form is that you can connect to a VPN from almost any country in the world and get access to free-to-air football.

Private Internet Access offers a brilliant VPN and has servers all over the place. For example, they operate 50 servers in 50 States, so no matter where you are if you want to watch TV in say, Texas, they have a server that you can connect to using their VPN and you can then watch their local TV as if you lived in the State itself.

The same applies in reverse. If you do live in Texas or even Ontario you can connect to the PIA servers in the UK and gain access to the BBC or ITV and have all the World Cup football (and much more) at the click of a mouse.

With a VPN you will no longer be subjected to sporting events being blacked out in your local area, and have access to programs, banking and anything else that has geographic restrictions.

So, there is absolutely no need for anyone to miss a single World Cup match and by taking advantage of the brilliant Private Internet Access VPN you will open up a whole new world of enjoyment over and beyond what the World Cup has to offer.

Want to watch a local game in Argentina? You can with PIA, want to watch a game in the Netherlands? South Africa, Japan, Australia? You can with PIA and of course, it is not just football. There are all sorts of sports available, whether it is cricket, boxing or sumo wrestling, if it is being shown free to air somewhere in the world, you can watch it.

In conclusion, there is no need for you to miss out on watching Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe or any of the superstars that will be present at Qatar 2022, not when you have a superb VPN and PIA provide that. Do not miss out.