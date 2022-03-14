How to watch Juventus v Liverpool in the UYL tomorrow for free

Juventus will play host to Liverpool in the UEFA Youth League tomorrow, where we will be hoping to reach the last four of the competition for the first time.

This in fact will be our first time in reaching the last eight of the competition, but there is no reason why our flourishing youngsters cannot go any further.

Both of tomorrow’s sides reached this stage of the competition thanks to a penalty shootout, and we can be thankful to have home advantage for this one-legged fixture, but it will not be an easy task.

Should you wish, you can watch the tie streamed for free on LFCTV, where you can sign up to a free 30-day trial which will more than cover the fixture tomorrow, with kick-off scheduled for 15:55 local time (14:55 GMT).

This should be an exciting challenge for our youngsters, and it will be informative to see which of our youngsters will step up against the Reds as we look to make history and become the first Italian side to reach the final of the competition, or possibly win it.

Patrick